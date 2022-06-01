By Anna Ellis • 01 June 2022 • 18:33

Europe Travel: Two big players drop their travel restrictions for June. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Despite traveller’s fears of inflation, safety around Covid-19 and huge staff shortages in the travel and hospitality industry the statics make the point that this summer will be one of “revenge travel” as more and more people are on the move

Many European countries have relaxed travel restrictions throughout most of May. However, Italy and Germany are removing travel restrictions, at least temporarily. from 1 June, according to Forbes.

The Italian Ministry of Health announced that it would not be renewing the requirement that expires on 31 May for travellers to show a vaccination, recovery or test certificate upon arrival, regardless of country of origin or departure.

Italy scrapped the need for filling in a Passenger Locator Form on May 31.

Karl Lauterbach, the German Health Minister announced that the 3G rule to enter the country would be suspended until September. The 3G rule currently demands that travellers present a valid vaccination, recovery, or test certificate in order to enter the country.

It will be reviewed after the summer season depending on Covid infection rates.

The rules are still the same for those travelling to Spain. If you are travelling to Spain for tourism you must show valid proof of one of the following:

being fully vaccinated. Your vaccination status must meet the Spanish authorities’ validity period requirements

a negative Covid-19 test: either a PCR taken within 72 hours prior to departure or an antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to departure

having recovered from Covid-19 in the last 6 months. You can also use a medical certificate or recovery record to prove your Covid-19 status on entry to Spain

There are some different entry requirements for children under 12 years old.

Travellers from the UK who can either show proof of being fully vaccinated, or of having recovered from prior COVID-19 infection in the last 6 months, or who are aged under 12 years old, do not need to complete Spain’s Travel Health Control form. Everyone else must complete Spain’s Travel Health Control form no more than 48 hours before travelling to Spain

