By Guest Writer • 01 June 2022 • 17:00

The App was available for Apple and Android phones Credit: Koronavilkku

FINNISH coronavirus tracing App Koronavilkku closed on June 1 after being downloaded to 2.5 million phones following its launch in August 2020.

It was an application produced by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) that allowed users to receive alerts of potential exposure to Covid-19 and users could report their Covid-19 infection anonymously to other application users.

In addition, it was possible to detect anyone within a two-metre radius who had tested positive for a minimum of 15 minutes.

According to THL, some 64,000 users reported their infection with the app and 23 per cent of all Koronavilkku users reported having received an alert of potential exposure.

The application was in widespread use until the end of 2021. Gradually, however, the number of users waned.

It is thought that one main reason is that that many people saw no need to reload the application when switching to a new phone.

Koronavilkku no longer receives randomly generated codes or follows potential infections and you can’t use it to report your infection.

The App has been permanently shut down and will from now on only feature a thank you screen.

Users can delete the App from their phones in the usual way as it will not automatically be deleted from your phone.

