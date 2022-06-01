Five women arrested after disguising themselves as old women to rob houses

By Joshua Manning • 01 June 2022 • 18:19

Spanish National Police arrested five women for robbing over €1.3 million worth of cash and valuables in Madrid.

The Spanish National Police took to Twitter to report the news of the arrested women stating:

“🚩 5 women disguised themselves as old women with wigs, glasses and elegant clothes to go unnoticed in various areas of #Madrid and steal valuables from homes. They were caught “in fraganti” by agents from

police and arrested ⤵”.

🚩 5 mujeres se disfrazaban de ancianas con pelucas, gafas y ropa elegante para pasar desapercibidas en varias zonas de #Madrid y entrar a robar objetos de valor en los domicilios Fueron pilladas "in fraganti" por agentes de @policia y detenidas ⤵ pic.twitter.com/Q8OSl0oCx6 — Policía Nacional (@policia) June 1, 2022

The women reportedly used the “slip-and-slide method” to gain access to the houses and they used to do it during broad daylight, taking advantage of the doormen’s breaks in the communities in the Chamartín, Salamanca and Chamberí districts, as well as in the towns of Alcobendas and Majadahonda.

According to the investigators, they managed to loot around €1.3 million in jewellery, watches, high-end handbags and cash.

The investigation began last March following several reports of burglaries in these areas of Madrid, where several robberies had taken place when the neighbours were not at home.

The women were eventually caught due to the use of wigs which reportedly “stood out”.

The news of the arrest of the women follows the leader of a criminal organisation guilty of the fraud of €118,000 through Nigerian “love letters” by sending mass e-mails to potential victims from his Madrid home in Valdemoro, being arrested by Spanish police.

