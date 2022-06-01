By Anna Ellis • 01 June 2022 • 16:58

Frail-looking Sir Elton John, 75, is pushed in a wheelchair ahead of his Jubilee performance. Credit Wikimedia

Elton John is due to star alongside HM Queen Elizabeth II for her Platinum Jubilee concert on Saturday in a pre-recorded performance

Dressed in a Gucci tracksuit and wearing a face mask, The Mirror claim he appeared frail-looking when he was pictured at Leipzig Airport on Friday.

Elton John was born Reginald Kenneth Dwight on March 25, 1947, in the town of Pinner in Middlesex, England. He describes himself as an only child who was overweight and wore glasses.

Sir Elton taught himself to play the piano at the age of four and then went on to study at the London Academy of Music. Two weeks before graduating he quit the Music Academy to pursue a musical career.

His five decades of career have been historic and quite literally record-breaking. With over 300 million records sold, he is one of the best-selling music artists in the world.

Apart from being a noteworthy English singer and pianist, Elton John is also a well-renowned composer, producer and even actor.

Once famous for his flashy clothes and string of hit records, the rock musician has more recently become a humanitarian. After seeing many of his close friends die from HIV and AIDS he established the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF) in 1992 to try to stem the destruction.

