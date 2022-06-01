Gareth Bale leaving Real Madrid after trophy-laden stint in Spain

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 June 2022 • 11:29

Gareth Bale confirms he's leaving Real Madrid after trophy-laden stint. Image: @GarethBale11/ Twitter

WALE’S Gareth Bale has confirmed that he is leaving Spanish Giants Real Madrid in a message on Wednesday, June 1.

Following Real Madrid’s Champions League victory over Liverpool, speculation had mounted as to the future of Gareth Bale, who did not feature in the final and has missed recent big matches.

However, that speculation has stopped following the announcement from Bale himself on Wednesday, June 1.

In a letter to Madrid fans, the Welsh wizard said: “I write this message to say thank you to all my teammates, past and present, my managers, backroom staff and to the fans that supported me.

“I arrived here nine years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid. To wear the pristine white kit to wear the crest of my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, to win titles and to be part of what it’s so famous for, to win the Champions League.

“I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more.

“To be part of this club’s history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget.

“I also want to thank President Florentino Perez, Jose Angel Sanchez, and the board for giving me the opportunity to play for this club. Together we were able to create some moments that will live forever in the history of this club and football. It has been an honour. Thank you!”

The 32-year-old leaves Madrid having won 19 titles with the Spanish giants, including five Champions League titles and three LaLiga titles. Bale played 258 games for El Merengue and scored 106 goals.

