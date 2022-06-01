By Guest Writer • 01 June 2022 • 14:55

Gibraltar Macaques not responsible for first case Credit: Gibraltar Government

GIBRALTAR has reported its first case of Monkeypox which was discovered on the evening of May 31 when a resident of Spain who works in Gibraltar went for advice at St Bernard’s Hospital.

They were immediately isolated and assessed in line with the Gibraltar Health Authorities established Monkeypox procedure and the patient’s only known close contact is also a Spanish national who works on the Rock.

Gibraltar’s Monkeypox response preparations have been underway since the outbreak was announced by the World Health Organisation in early May and a group of senior members of the GHA met on Thursday May 26 to rehearse the process for receiving and managing cases.

This was flowed by separate meetings of other committees over the following days to ensure that Gibraltar is in a good place to respond to and manage Monkeypox and procedures are in place ready to be implemented if further cases are identified.

The Director of Public Health advised that Monkeypox is a rare disease that commonly causes fever (over 37.9 degrees) and swollen glands, followed by a skin rash with blisters and scabs.

The illness is usually mild and most people recover in 3-4 weeks. However, for a minority of people the illness is more severe so it is important that anyone with symptoms in Gibraltar does not attend A&E but calls 111 where the GHA will be able to assess the symptoms and send a mobile team if necessary.

The Director of Public Health (locum), Dr Jackie Hyland, said: “Monkeypox is relatively difficult to transmit, and can only spread from person to person by close contact with a symptomatic individual or their clothing or bedding.

“At the moment, there is no requirement for the public to take extraordinary measures, except to be aware of the symptoms and to call 111 for advice.”

