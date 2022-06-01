Head of Ukraine military administration caught in humanitarian aid scam

By Joshua Manning • 01 June 2022 • 11:48

Credit: Twitter @ServiceSSsu

The head of the Chernivtsi regional military administration in Ukraine has been found guilty of a humanitarian aid scam in which he used ambulances sent by Italy for commercial purposes, as reported by the SBU.

The news of the humanitarian aid scam was shared by the Ukraine Security Service on their official twitter account, alongside a video explaining the incident:

“Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has caught the deputy head of the Chernivtsi regional military administration in manipulation with humanitarian aid.”

“The deputy head of the Chernivtsi regional military administration was found to have facilitated the use for commercial purposes of the ambulances sent to Ukraine from Italy as humanitarian aid ⬇️”

СБУ викрила заступника голови Чернівецької обласної військової адміністрації на махінаціях з гумдопомогою Посадовець сприяв використанню у комерційних цілях автомобілів швидкої медичної допомоги, які були передані в Україну з Італії у якості гуманітарної підтримки ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Pzmsn31ovU — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 1, 2022

The full press release continued:

“Security Service of Ukraine has caught the deputy head of the Chernivtsi regional military administration scamming humanitarian aid.”

“According to the Security Service, the officer contributed to the use for commercial purposes of the ambulances, which were transferred to Ukraine from Italy as humanitarian aid.”

“This professional deputy head of OVA was responsible for distributing the “shvydki” and designated one of the regional medical institutions as the recipient of part of this humanitarian aid.”

“The equipment was managed to get through the director general of the hospital.”

“The head of the hospital, in turn, re-registered 5 received “ambulances” to a controlled public charity organization, the founder and owner of which he himself is, for the provision of paid transport services to the sick.”

“In other words, the perpetrators made money on the cars, which were really meant to be used for free aid in the name of the state.”

“The criminal proceedings under Article 191(5) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine are currently pending in court.”

The news follows a previous humanitarian aid scam reported on Thursday, May, 9, when the Security Service of Ukraine took to social media to announce their current investigation of a large-scale scheme of theft of humanitarian aid for Ukrainian servicemen.

