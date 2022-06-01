By Guest Writer • 01 June 2022 • 11:13

The quintet will perform without saxophone Credit: Francis Posé Facebook

HIGHLIGHT of Manilva Pride will be a performance by Madeline Bell, long time resident of the Costa del Sol who will be appearing with a number of her musical friends on June 17.

Madeline Bell was born and spent her early years in Newark, New Jersey, USA. Influenced and encouraged by her grandmother she sang in every choir in church and in school.

She settled in London in 1963 and then in January 1965 she was asked to sing backing vocals for Dusty Springfield. This opened many doors and helped to establish a long and respected career in both vocal backing sessions and personal recordings.

In late 1969, Blue Mink invited Madeline to join the group at the recording session of the memorable Melting Pot and after numerous top 20 chart hits the group disbanded in May 1974.

Madeline has sung with legends, including Freddie Mercury, Elton John, Joe Cocker, Donna Summer, the Rolling Stones, Ray Charles, Rod Stewart, John Lennon, Tom Jones, Stevie Wonder and Ringo Starr.

She has travelled most of the world as a solo artiste, performed 31 seasons, in 30 years at Ronnie Scott’s famous London club.

Accompanying Madeline on keyboard is American born but also Costa del Sol resident David Lenker.

The pair have worked together for 20 years and have played on some 39 cruises performing more than 200 shows between 2015 and 2018 alone.

Also accompanying Madeline and David will be much respected Spanish double bass player Francis Posé and Argentinian drummer Andres Litwin who regularly perform with the Madeline Bell Quintet.

There will be a number of great entertainers and events at the festival which takes place from June 17 to 20 with many shows taking place outdoors.

