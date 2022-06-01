By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 June 2022 • 23:45

Huge delays at Mallorca airport as passport control overwhelmed Image - spain.info

Complaints by tour operators and hoteliers in Mallorca say that the passport control services are understaffed and have been overwhelmed resulting in delays of nearly three hours.

According to a report by the Express, airlines flying into Mallorca say the problem started at the end of April when passenger volumes picked up. The problem, which is said to be worse on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, occurs during peak times.

The Balearic Business Federation of Transport (FEBT) who have met with the minister concerned to try and sort out the problem, said: “All flights from the UK, as a consequence of Brexit, are affected by passport controls in the airport terminal building.

“The massive arrival of tourists has collapsed this service, so this problem must urgently be solved – now that we still have time.”

Salvador Servera, the federation’s manager said: “The minister told us that the problem will be solved in June with the arrival of police forces as part of Operation Summer, but it is vital that this is the case, as the whole season is at stake.”

The FEBT has called for “coordination in the services to protect the image” of the island’s services, echoing a call by Javier Gandara, President of the Airlines Association in Spain.

Gandara said he said he feared queues would leave visitors with a “bad image” of the country.

Complaints about “long delays” at Mallorca passport control were also made by police union SUP earlier this month as it demanded the deployment of more officers at Palma Airport.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.