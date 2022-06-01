By Joshua Manning • 01 June 2022 • 13:39

Leaked phone call claims Russian forces in Donbas kill more civilians Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

A phone call from a Russian soldier to his squadron shows Russian forces in Donbas firing on soldiers and civilians alike in what the Ukrainian Security Service claims is an unfair fight.

The news of the leaked Russian phone call was shared by the Ukrainian Security Service on Twitter on June 1, stating:

“Rashists “level the ground” in Ukrainian settlements they cannot take in a fair fight. A new telephone conversation with the guerrillas, relayed by the SBU ⬇️”

Рашисти «рівняють з землею» українські населені пункти, які не можуть взяти у чесному бою Про це свідчить нова телефонна розмова загарбників, яку перехопила СБУ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OayiyTCfb6 — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 1, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

The full statement on the Russian phone call given on their telegram account stated:

“Rashists “level the ground” in Ukrainian settlements they cannot take in a fair fight”

“This is evidenced by a new telephone conversation of the guerrillas, which was intercepted by the SBU.”

“Kombrig arrives: are you out of your f*****g mind? You can’t take the village after two days fighting?”

“Well, there are civilians there”, our guy answers. ”

“They don’t give a f**k! They rolled back a kilometre and a half and fired from all the guns! And that was it, they just levelled the ground, the Ukrops, the civilians, everyone there,” stated the Russian phone call made by the unit trying to enter Donbas.”

“The SBU documents their links and has already opened over 10,000 investigations since the start of the large-scale invasion. We are working to punish everyone involved in the Russian aggression!”

The news of the leaked Russian phone call follows news reported earlier today by the SBU of the head of the Chernivtsi regional military administration in Ukraine being found guilty of a humanitarian aid scam in which he used ambulances sent by Italy for commercial purposes.

