Shocking footage shows moment man set himself on fire in Istanbul, Turkey. Image: @AsaadHannaa/ Twitter

A MAN set himself on fire in front of crowds of passersby outside the historic Galata Tower in the Beyoglu district of Istanbul, Turkey.

Distressing video footage has been circulating online after a man set himself on fire outside the historic tower in Turkey’s Istanbul as people posed for pictures on Tuesday, May 31.

The video shows the man dressed in a Grim Reaper costume completely engulfed in flames after he was seen walking around with a sickle and gasoline in his hand before the horrific incident, as reported by Turkish news outlet A3.

According to the news outlet, the incident happened at around 6.30 pm.

Istanbul Governor’s Office said that the man – identified as ACTP – was extinguished by someone from a local cafe and was later taken to hospital where he is said to be in critical condition with second and third-degree burns on his body.

One person wrote on Twitter: “A person burned himself in front of the Galata tower because of what he had been through…”

“While the event was taking place, there were children, those who took selfies, and those who drank their lemonade in the cafe.

“Where there were so many people and shopkeepers, there was no one to stop or prevent a person’s desperation before the event.”

The video shows the man with his arms raised, apparently shouting “Allah-u Akbar”.

The scene was reminiscent of Wynn Alan Bruce, who set himself on fire, on Friday, April 22, in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington.

The 50-year-old resident of Boulder Colorado died in a local hospital less than 24 hours later after apparently fulfilling what he believed was his legacy.

