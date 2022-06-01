By Joshua Manning • 01 June 2022 • 19:35

More than 550 monkeypox cases reported in 30 countries says WHO Credit: Twitter @sanidadgob

The rise in monkeypox cases across the globe was reported by The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in a press briefing on Wednesday, June, 1.

Speaking on the rise in monkeypox cases the Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated:

“Investigations are ongoing, but the sudden appearance of monkeypox in many countries at the same time suggests there may have been undetected transmission for some time.”

“These communities are working hard to inform their members about the risks of monkeypox and prevent transmission” Tedros continued.

“But all of us must work hard to fight stigma, which is not just wrong, it could also prevent infected individuals from seeking care, making it harder to stop transmission.”

The news in the rise in cases of monkeypox is leading many to debate whether or not a vaccine is needed for the global population.

In Spain specifically, the Community of Madrid, through the Ministry of Health, defended the need to administer a monkeypox vaccine to control the transmission of the virus and alleviate symptoms, last Thursday.

The monkeypox virus has a low capacity for human-to-human transmission and requires close intimate contact, in fact the cases confirmed so far are due to exposure to sexual practices according to the European Centre for Disease Control.

