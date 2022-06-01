By Anna Ellis • 01 June 2022 • 14:10

Playa de Torre del Mar is a candidate for the Iberdrola SuperA 2022 Awards CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

The Playa de Torre del Mar Sports Club has submitted its candidacy for the second consecutive year to the third edition of the Iberdrola SuperA Awards

The Award seek to recognize and give visibility to the best projects launched in Spain in favour of gender equality and empowerment of women through sports, according to Diario Axarquia,

Once all the project entries for these awards have been received, a technical committee will work on the ordering and classification of each of the initiatives, from which the finalist projects will be selected.

The nominations, presented by associations, clubs and sports federations, are aimed at projects that promote and make visible sports practised by women. Each of the winners of the six categories will receive a payment of €50,000 to continue promoting each of the best initiatives presented.

Rafael Sanchez, president of Playa de Torre del Mar Sports Club, said: “for us, it is a great pride to be part of these awards organised by Iberdrola, whose main objective is to reward projects and sports initiatives that promote women’s sports.”

“In addition to the celebration of our project, there is another objective which is to publicize the magnificent opportunities that the region of Axarquia can give us through the practice of Nordic Walking: sport, culture, history, gastronomy, etc.”

Nordic walking is a Finnish-origin total-body version of walking that can be done both by non-athletes as a health-promoting physical activity and by athletes as a sport. The activity is performed with specially designed walking poles similar to ski poles.

