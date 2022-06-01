By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 June 2022 • 18:17

Portal de la Marina blood donation drive Credit: Shutterstock

The Portal de la Marina Shopping Centre outside Dėnia will be hosting a blood donation drive on June 9 and 10.

The drive being held by Generalitat Valenciana Transfusion centre and the Ondara City Council follows the successful 2021 campaign in which more than 200 people donated blood.

Organisers are however hoping to exceed that number this year and as a little incentive, donors will receive a free movie ticket.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so between June 9 and 10 from 10:00am to 1:30pm and again in the afternoon from 5:00pm to 8:30pm. The donation centre is on the ground floor and will be working with the strictest hygiene and sanitary standards.

It is recommended that you take a mask with you and everyone is welcome, visitors to the area included..

To donate you have to be over the age of 18 and weigh more than 50kgs. If you are fasting, dieting, suffering or have suffered from any communicable blood disease then you will not be able to donate. Anyone who has donated in the last eight weeks will also not be eligible to donate.

The shopping centre management sees the donation drive as an important part of their community activities. They are keen to break previous records for blood donation at the centre, important as we move into summer when the demand for blood is typically higher as the number of people in the area swells with tourists.

For more information you can contact the centre on 96 576 6780 or just arrive on any of the days, no appointment is necessary, your blood donation will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.