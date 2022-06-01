Provisional prison for man who allegedly murdered his partner in Malaga’s Benajarafe

By Chris King • 01 June 2022 • 4:39

Photo of National Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional

A man who allegedly murdered his partner in the Malaga municipality of Benajarafe has been sentenced to provisional prison.

According to judicial sources, as reported this Tuesday, May 31, by malagahoy.es, a man who was arrested for allegedly killing his partner in the Malaga town of Benajarafe, has been sentenced to provisional prison without bail.

His sentence was handed down by the Court of First Instance and Instruction No4 of Velez Malaga, competent in matters of Violence against Women. The defendant took advantage of his right not to testify in court, and is under investigation for the crime of murder.

The incident leading to the woman’s death occurred last Sunday, May 29. As confirmed by the National Police, 112 emergency services received a call at around 00.40am asking for help as she was being attacked. Neighbours who know of the couple reportedly said they were living in a squat, and always arguing.

On arrival at the location of the emergency call, police officers initially had difficulty to enter the property. Once inside they found the woman with multiple stab wounds to her body. A police source said that she lost consciousness and that they tried to revive her but when the ambulance arrived, the 50-year-old woman was already dead.