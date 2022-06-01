By Matthew Roscoe • 01 June 2022 • 9:09

Russia continuing to strike Ukraine with long-range missiles, British MoD reveals. Image: British MoD

THE British Ministry of Defence has released its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, as Russia increases attacks.

On Wednesday, June 1, British MoD provided its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, which noted that “Russia continues to conduct long-range missile strikes against infrastructure across Ukraine.”

Following reports on Tuesday, May 31, that Russia’s military had captured half of Severodonetsk, British Defence Intelligence provided further detail, noting that “fighting had intensified in the streets of Severodonetsk, with Russian forces pushing closer to the town centre.”

It added: “Over half of the town is likely now occupied by Russian forces, including Chechen fighters.”

“Russian ground operations remain tightly focused, with the weight of firepower concentrated within a small sector of Luhansk Oblast.

“Beyond the Donbas, Russia continues to conduct long-range missile strikes against infrastructure across Ukraine.”

Russia’s continued attack on Ukraine with long-range missiles is one of the reasons Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the US to send his country similar weaponry, something that United States President Joe Biden recently spoke about while announcing a new military aid package.

The British MoD also noted that Ukraine’s ability to import and export has become critical in recent weeks but has been hampered by “the blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports by Russia.”

The defence update said that important bridges are being destroyed, something that has been witnessed in recent weeks in Kharkiv as Russia desperately tries to regain control of the war.