By Matthew Roscoe • 01 June 2022 • 9:37

Ukraine reports successful day as Russian combat losses revealed as of June 1. Image: Ukraine's MoD

ON Wednesday, June 1, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD revealed that Ukrainian forces killed around 200 more soldiers from Russia. This has seen the number of Russian soldiers who have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 30,700.

Another 41 Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday, May 31, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Three more tanks were also destroyed as well as fifteen more vehicles and fuel tanks.

The data revealed that one anti-aircraft defence system was also destroyed as well as four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Tuesday, May 31 in the Kryvyi Rih – the same as the previous day – and Bakhmut regions.

A detailed breakdown of the 98th day of the war also shows that the loss of the 41 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 3343 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of three more tanks means that Russia has lost 1361 in total.

Russian forces have also lost a total of 519 UAVs following the destruction of four more, while the destruction of ten more artillery systems means that Russia has now lost 659 in total.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.