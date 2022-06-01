By Matthew Roscoe • 01 June 2022 • 7:13

Popular Indian singer KK dies of a heart attack, tributes paid. Image: @Music_Santhosh/ Twitter

KRISHNAKUMAR KUNNATH, better known as KK to his fans, died of a heart attack at the age of 53 following a show in Kolkata.

KK was performing a concert at Nazrul Manch on Tuesday, May 31 when he suddenly felt unwell and after being escorted off-stage, he was rushed to hospital where he died of a heart attack.

He was pronounced dead at 10.30 pm at the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI), prompting fans to flood social media with tributes after the news of his death was announced.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute via Twitter. “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

One person wrote: “Shocked by the passing of two amazing artists @iSidhuMooseWala and @K_K_Pal. Life is so unpredictable. May their souls rest in peace and families gather strength to go through these difficult times.”

Shocked by the passing of two amazing artists @iSidhuMooseWala and @K_K_Pal. Life is so unpredictable. May their souls rest in peace and families gather strength to go through these difficult times. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) May 31, 2022

“Singer #KK passes away! What a loss to music industry after the loss of #SidhuMosseWala. May they rest in peace.”

Singer #KK passes away! What a loss to music industry after the loss of #SidhuMosseWala. May they rest in peace https://t.co/mofvj5eBk8 — Luv Datta #INC ✋ 🇮🇳 (@LuvDatta_INC) May 31, 2022

“Shocking news coming in from Kolkata. Rest In Peace KK”

“𝘏𝘶𝘮, 𝘳𝘢𝘩𝘦 𝘺𝘢 𝘯𝘢 𝘳𝘢𝘩𝘦 𝘺𝘢𝘢𝘥 𝘢𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘦 𝘺𝘦 𝘱𝘢𝘭…” Shocking news coming in from Kolkata. Rest In Peace KK 💐 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 31, 2022

“This is Most Shocking. An Amazing Talent Amazing Human Not With us today. Rest In peace. Unpredictable life !!!!”

This is Most Shocking …… Kk ji …. 💔 An Amazing Talent Amazing Human Not With us today …….. Rest In peace #KK Saab Unpredictable ………… life !!!! pic.twitter.com/YBthHyDAtU — thaman S (@MusicThaman) June 1, 2022

“KK- the man who gave the background score to all our college lives. Sach keh raha hai deewana will always be on my playlist. Rest in peace.”

KK- the man who gave the background score to all our college lives. Sach keh raha hai deewana will always be on my playlist. Rest in peace. — vishal dayama (@VishalDayama) May 31, 2022

“Rest in Peace my friend. Such a terrible loss. KK’s magical voice and music will resonate with us forever.”

Rest in Peace my friend. Such a terrible loss. KK’s magical voice and music will resonate with us forever. pic.twitter.com/O6HUOTfUQH — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) May 31, 2022

“Numb … devastated .. just can’t take this .. KK how could you just go like this .love you buddy …. Rest in peace . ‘ hum rahe ya na rahen yaad aayenge ye pal’”

Numb … devastated .. just can’t take this .. KK how could you just go like this .love you buddy …. Rest in peace . ‘ hum rahe ya na rahen yaad aayenge ye pal’ — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) May 31, 2022

“The man with the golden voice. Heartbreaking! A singing Maestro, you will truly be missed. Rest in peace, #KK. @K_K_Pal #RestInPeace”

“Unforgettable singer. Unforgettable music. Shall live on with his music forever. Rest in peace KK.”

Unforgettable singer.

Unforgettable music.

Shall live on with his music forever.

Rest in peace KK. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 31, 2022

“Gone Too Soon @K_K_Pal. Rest In Peace Legend. Feels Like A Personal Loss. Hard To Process This News. #RIPKK.”

Gone Too Soon @K_K_Pal 💔 Rest In Peace Legend.

Feels Like A Personal Loss.

Hard To Process This News. #RIPKKpic.twitter.com/Y5wt2LLiVT — 𝑨𝒂𝒌𝒉𝒐𝒏 𝑲𝒊 𝑮𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒉𝒊𝒚𝒂𝒏 🍁 (@h_hazra) May 31, 2022

“This is heartbreaking. Rest in peace Legend you will be remembered. Legends never die, he will live forever in his songs. #KK.”

This is heartbreaking. Rest in peace Legend 💐 you will be remembered. Legends never die, he will live forever in his songs ❤️#KK pic.twitter.com/Ju6F3m50g9 — Jagatjit (@iamJagatjit45) June 1, 2022

“Did not know him personally but this feels like such a personal loss. We have all grown up listening to his classics. He has left a golden playlist behind him for eternity. Rest in peace #KK.”

Did not know him personally but this feels like such a personal loss. We have all grown up listening to his classics. He has left a golden playlist behind him for eternity. Rest in peace #KK 💔 pic.twitter.com/KgDfwkhFmy — Jeel THoLiya (@JeTholiya8895) June 1, 2022

“Deeply saddened to learn about the death of one of the most beloved and versatile singers form my growin up years #KK. I don’t think there’s anyone who grew up in the late 1990s and 2000s whose lives were not touched by his music. Praying for strength for his family.”

Deeply saddened to learn about the death of one of the most beloved and versatile singers form my growin up years #KK I don't think there's anyone who grew up in the late 1990s and 2000s whose lives were not touched by his music. Praying for strength for his family.#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/kfntMyymfM — Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) June 1, 2022

“It’s shocking & unbelievable. Well known singer KK is no more. He passed away due to massive heart attack while he was performing in Kolkatta just now. A great loss to the Indian music industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family and close ones.”

It’s shocking & unbelievable .

Well known singer KK is no more .

He passed away due to massive heart attack while he was performing in Kolkatta just now .

A great loss to the Indian music industry .

Heartfelt condolences to his family and close ones.

ॐ शान्ति !

🙏 pic.twitter.com/Dpsy0UemxS — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 31, 2022

Video footage has been circulating online following Kunnath’s death, reportedly showing him being led away from the stage after having problems with his heart. He died hours later.

#BREAKING | On Camera, Singer KK Seen Rushing Out Of Concert After Chest Pain https://t.co/wRPa1gDRrW pic.twitter.com/Anhc6e0O1F — NDTV (@ndtv) June 1, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.