Spain’s Almeria has already received 1,491 Ukrainians since beginning of Russian invasion

By Joshua Manning • 01 June 2022 • 16:40

Credit: Creative Commons

Since the invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February, a total of 1,491 Ukrainian citizens have applied for international protection in Almeria.

Of these 1,491 Ukrainians relocated to Almeria more than 200 are still being cared for by the reception system, with places being distributed among the Red Cross, ACCEM and Cepaim-Almería Acoge, as reported by Noticias de Almeria.

The aim of the system is for these people to move on to the second phase of the reception process, which seeks greater autonomy among those who have applied for international protection.

This information was provided today on June, 1, at the fourth meeting of the inter-administrative commission for the monitoring of people displaced by the war in Ukraine, held today by telematic means.

The fourth meeting was chaired by the deputy sub-delegate, Juan Ramón Fernández, secretary general of the Sub-delegation.

Both the Diputación, representing the municipalities with less than 20,000 inhabitants and the five municipalities in the province with more than 20,000 inhabitants, reported on the situation and assistance to the Ukrainian refugees in their respective municipalities.

For its part, the Government Delegation of the Junta de Andalucía in Almería has reported on the assistance provided to these citizens within the scope of its competences, mainly the schooling of minors and the provision of health care.

