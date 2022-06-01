By Matthew Roscoe • 01 June 2022 • 10:33

Switzerland blocks Denmark from sending Piranha III armoured vehicles to Ukraine. Image: @bayraktar_1love/ Twitter

SWITZERLAND has banned Denmark from supplying Piranha III armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, as reported on Wednesday, June 1.

According to reports, Denmark had planned to hand over 20 Swiss-made armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, however, Switzerland has blocked the request because ‘they do not want to supply weapons to conflict zones itself’ and would prefer to ‘stay neutral’.

Although they are Danish military vehicles, Switzerland requires other countries to request permission for re-export.

As reported by Swiss broadcaster SRF on Wednesday, June 1, it remains to be seen whether Switzerland will stick to its restrictive stance due to increased pressure from abroad.

The news outlet noted that Germany’s Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck said he wanted “maximum support” for Ukraine while speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos last week, which was attended by Spain’s Pedro Sánchez.

Prior to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Germany had also ruled out arms exports to warring countries. However, Habeck and his Green Party changed their minds stating that they ‘needed to re-evaluate their own attitude to reality.’

The Swiss Federal Council is expected to make a decision on Friday, June 3.

Rumours within the federal administration and in parliament suggest that there is room for manoeuvre with regards to the Military Materials Act and Switzerland may well allow European states to hand over Swiss arms under certain conditions.