By Joshua Manning • 01 June 2022 • 14:01

Temperatures in Spain for June July August set to break records Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp

AEMET predicts June, July and August to see amongst the highest temperatures recorded in Spain over a 30 year period.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, June, 1, Spain’s State Meteorological Agency AEMET predicted that the next three months may see some of the hottest temperatures recorded in Spain over a 30 year period ranging from 1981-2010:

“June-July-August quarter #SummerMeteorologicalSummer 2022 #SeasonalPredictionAEMET

📌TEMPERATURE high probability that the 🌡️will be in the upper tercile across Spain (reference period 1981-2010)#temperatures higher than normal.”

AEMET also stated that the peninsula and Balearic Islands will be drier than normal during these three months.

Trimestre junio-julio-agosto #VeranoMeteorológico 2022 #PredicciónestacionalAEMET

📌PRECIPITACIÓN

hay una mayor probabilidad de que la ☔️ se encuentre en el tercíl seco en toda la península y en Baleares. (más seco de lo normal)https://t.co/08vAFdidk3 pic.twitter.com/xJr2liabDt — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 1, 2022

Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp

According to their website the seasonal forecast of temperatures for Spain is made at AEMET by consensus using various models. This forecast is made monthly for the following three months and is available between the 25th and 30th of each month.

On a seasonal scale, the models provide probabilistic information on Spain’s temperatures. A frequent way of expressing probability is in the form of terciles.

The results of the probabilistic forecasts are shown for both precipitation and temperature. The national territory is divided into homogeneous forecast zones and a tercile forecast is assigned to each of them.

The news follows AEMET predictions for May, June and July being forecast to see amongst the highest temperatures recorded in Spain over a 30 year period.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.