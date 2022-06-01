By Anna Ellis • 01 June 2022 • 15:29

The Guardia Civil confirms theft of 40 racing pigeons in different localities, including Sax and Alguena. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Wednesday June 1, the Guardia Civil has confirmed the theft of 40 racing pigeons in different localities in the provinces of Alicante and Valencia, including Alguena and Sax in the region of Medio Vinalopo

Some of the stolen pigeons were located in a farmhouse in Petrer, Alicante which had been irregularly occupied by a Spanish couple, according to Onda Cero.

The rest of the stolen competition birds were found in a clandestine pigeon loft that was hidden in a ravine in the surroundings of the banks of the Serpis river in the town of Alcoy.

In the course of the operation, which began in February and continued to develop throughout March and May, the Guardia Civil has investigated six people.

Two of the investigated are minors and have been reported to the Prosecutor’s Office for Minors.

It has also been confirmed that all the alleged suspects are of Spanish nationality, and range in age from 14 to 55 years. They have been charged with a dozen alleged crimes of theft.

The married couple who irregularly occupied the farmhouse in Petrer have also been charged for the illegal occupation of the property.

Pigeon racing requires a specific breed of pigeon bred for the sport, the Racing Homer. Competing pigeons are specially trained and conditioned for races that vary in distance from approximately 100 kilometres to 1,000 kilometres. Despite these distances, races can be won and lost by a second.

