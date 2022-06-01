The UK launches summer heatwave plan

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 June 2022 • 20:17
UK launches heat wave plan for the summer
Image: pexels-shvets-production-7513185
The plan, which comes into force today June 1, provides guidance for residents, local authorities and care agencies. Originally published in 2004, the plan is updated annually to take into account changes in weather, living and health conditions.
The plan is underpinned by the MetOffice’s heatwave alert system, which is designed to provide pre-warn residents of above-normal temperatures.
Expectations are that heatwaves will become more common in the UK due to global warming, which combined with the increase in energy costs is expected to put more people at risk.
Applicable from June 1 to September 15, the plan gives guidance to health and care providers on what steps to take in the event of a heatwave.
The summer heatwave plan also gives guidance to individuals, which is:
Stay out of the heat
Cool yourself down
Keep your environment cool:
temperature
with metal blinds and dark curtains, as these can absorb heat – consider replacing or putting reflective material in‑between them and the window space
The UK heatwave plan for summer provides good advice for anyone living in an area where extreme heat can reasonably be expected, a copy of which can be downloaded here.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
