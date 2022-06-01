By Matthew Roscoe • 01 June 2022 • 15:45

Top Ukraine official fired for sexual abuse claims against Russian soldiers. Image: Lyudmila Denisova / Facebook

LYUDMILA DENISOVA, Ukraine’s Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), has been removed from her post by the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, after she made several explicit complaints about the conduct of Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

Denisova, who became famous for scandalous accusations against Russian soldiers, was fired on Tuesday, May 31. She claimed that Putin’s army had been raping, torturing and killing women and children in Ukraine.

However, her frequent trips abroad, insufficient work on the exchange of prisoners of war and excessive concentration on “sexual crimes” were named as the official reason for her departure.

As previously reported, Ms Denisova had been asking the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, to investigate crimes of sexual violence against women and children in Ukraine at the hands of Russian troops.

She said she hoped that highlighting the UN to the war crimes allegedly being committed in Ukraine would “bring the perpetrators to justice, as well as take measures to prevent sexual violence by Russian troops.”

She noted on Monday, May 23, “sexual violence is strictly prohibited by Article 27 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 1949,” before describing some horrific, yet unsubstantiated, claims of abuse.

She claimed that Ukraine’s “psychological helpline was contacted by persons from Oleksandrivka, Kherson Oblast, who gave permission to publish information on the facts of sexual violence.”

“Two girls aged 12 and 15 were raped by Russian troops,” she said.

She then described crimes against children including rape and their deaths.

“I call on the world community to ensure the imposition of personal sanctions against political leaders, Russian military commanders and perpetrators of these terrible crimes!” she said.

However, MPs claimed her work “couldn’t be confirmed with evidence […] only harmed Ukraine and distracted the global media from Ukraine’s real needs.” In the end, 238 MPs voted her out.

With regards to complaints about her frequent trips abroad, MPs claimed she had spent time in “warm Western Europe” during the invasion “but not in Russia or Belarus, where her status and powers could help prisoners.”