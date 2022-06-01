By Joshua Manning • 01 June 2022 • 18:55

Tragedy as Polish bodybuilder dies aged 37 hours after competing in Germany Credit: Instagram @kathrindenev

Polish bodybuilder Paul Poloczek died at the age of 37 hours after taking part in a tournament in Germany, the country where he had lived almost since childhood, as reported by his wife on social media.

Professional Polish bodybuilder Paul Poloczek was reported dead by his wife, Katherin De Nev, who took to social media to confirm the sad news. She changed her profile picture on her Instagram account to a black rose and shared a series of photos topped with a black ribbon and a heartfelt message.

Credit: Instagram @kathrindenev

“Bodybuilding was your life. We won’t forget you, you live in our hearts. We will love you forever,” De Nev wrote, also referring to his youngest daughter. “I will do everything to keep your dream alive. I love you,” she added in a new post.

The cause behind the death of the Polish bodybuilder has not as of yet been revealed.

The Polish bodybuilder started in the world of bodybuilding at the age of 16 leaving his former football career behind. Born in Poland, but living most of his life in Germany, in 2002 he joined the Powerhouse Gym team.

The following year, at the age of 17, the Polish bodybuilder won his first amateur championship. That win motivated him to go on to take second place in the German Championships in the super heavyweight division in 2012.

The news follows the death of American bodybuilding champ Cedric MacMillan, a veteran of the US Army and National Guard, aged 44, reported in April.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.