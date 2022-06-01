By Joshua Manning • 01 June 2022 • 16:27

UAL's 'tailor-made' Study Abroad for Paris Sup'Biotech kicks off Credit: Twitter @ualmeria

The relationship that the University of Almeria (UAL) and Paris Sup’Biotech have already established and which is working effectively, is continuing to take firm steps forward, as reported by Noticias de Almeria.

UAL leads a UNIgreen project dedicated to the creation of a European university focused on sustainable agronomy, green biotechnology and environmental and life, which currently has eight higher education institutions involved, located in Iceland, Bulgaria, Portugal, France, Italy, Poland, Belgium and Spain.

Hugo González, director of Internationalisation Promotion, has detailed that “any educational institution project that approaches us we can make one to measure”, specifying that “the case of Sup’Biotech is special because it is part of the future UNIgreen consortium”, as well as because of the already established links.

The clearest example is that “with them we already have the bases established for a future double Master’s degree, so that our students and theirs will end up with a French engineering degree and a Spanish Master’s degree”.

The fluidity of relations between the two institutions is great, so much so that “during the pandemic they sent us fifty students”.

On this occasion, a dozen of them have been received and will remain on the Almeria campus for two very intense months, according to the programme that has been created for them to take advantage of.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.