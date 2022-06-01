By Joshua Manning • 01 June 2022 • 12:35

UK government to give final notice to migrants set for Rwanda Credit: Creative Commons

The UK Migration and Economic Development Partnership with Rwanda has taken the final step with the Home Office beginning to issue formal letter to the first migrants.

The latest move by the UK will see people who have taken “dangerous, unnecessary, and illegal journeys”, amongst which the crossing of the Channel are including, will be relocated to Rwanda.

Home Secretary Priti Patel stated:

“Our world-leading partnership with Rwanda is a key part of our strategy to overhaul the broken asylum system and break the evil people smugglers’ business model.”

“Today’s announcement is another critical step towards delivering that partnership and, while we know attempts will now be made to frustrate the process and delay removals, I will not be deterred and remain fully committed to delivering what the British public expect.”

The first flight to Rwanda is expected on June 14, whereupon arrival migrants will receive a support package that includes 5 years of training, accommodation and healthcare.

The UK government will also provide an initial £120 million fund to aid the economic growth and development of Rwanda.

The New plan for Immigration is reportedly costing the UK taxpayer £1.5 billion a year.

The news follows comes just after the announcement of a £265 million contract for the Royal Navy’s submarines that will see a collaboration between the US Government with maintenance and technical support at the UK sites of BAE Systems, Babcock International and Lockheed Martin.

