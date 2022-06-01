By Matthew Roscoe • 01 June 2022 • 10:04

President Zelensky denies Ukraine needs missile systems to attack Russian territory. Image: Ukraine Gov

‘UKRAINE does not intend to attack Russian territory, but we need missile systems that hit further than 100 km’, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said following a military aid package announcement from the US.

“The White House says that we can use them to attack Russia. Listen, we are not planning to attack Russia. We are not interested in the Russian Federation, we are not fighting on its territory,” Mr Zelensky said in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday, May 31.

During his nightly address, the president called on countries around the world to send Ukraine heavy weapons “which can speed up our victory.”

“Everyone at all levels must now be lobbyists for the supply of modern heavy weapons and modern artillery to our state. All those systems that can really speed up the victory of Ukraine,” he said.

Prior to his interview with Newsmax and his nightly address, the US announced that they were preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine – believed to be worth around $700 million (€654 million) – which will include HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) missile systems.

The package will also include air surveillance radars, Javelin anti-tank missiles and anti-armour weapons as well as additional artillery rounds, helicopters, tactical vehicles and a spare parts package.

As noted previously, HIMARS is a lighter wheeled system that can fire many of the same types of ammunition as the MLRS.

For the US to send them the system, Ukraine has given assurances that they would not use them to fire into Russian territory.

US President Joe Biden told The New York Times: “We have moved quickly to send Ukraine a significant amount of weaponry and ammunition so it can fight on the battlefield and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table.”

“That’s why I’ve decided that we will provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine,” the 79-year-old said on Tuesday, May 31.

