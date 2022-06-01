By Anna Ellis • 01 June 2022 • 15:52

Velez-Malaga reveals the Teatro del Carmen program for June. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Cynthia Garcia, Councillor for Culture, has confirmed that the Teatro del Carmen will host several dance academy productions in addition to the performance of four plays this June

The City Council of Velez-Malaga proposes a variety of activities within the programming of the Teatro del Carmen for the month of June, designed to reach all audiences, with the aim of consolidating Velez-Malaga as a ‘City of Culture‘.

Cynthia García presented the program of activities, “designed to reach all audiences and break the tourist seasonality of the municipality,” she said she wants to “offer residents and visitors multiple alternatives for culture, leisure and gastronomy to enjoy throughout the year and promote the rich heritage offered by the city”, according to Axarquia Hoy.

The mayor also stressed that “the Teatro del Carmen has become a cultural reference within the province, proof of this is the increase in the number of attendees highlighting the more than 25,000 spectators reached in 2019. More than 2,200 attendees last December 2021 and 9,600 attendees so far this year, 2022.”

Cynthia Garcia added that “since November 2021 we are waiting for the Ministry of Culture of the Andalusian Government to give the authorisation to carry out the renovation project of the air conditioning and the scenic equipment of the cultural space. The budget for these works amounts to approximately €500,000 euros.

Tickets for the various performances are on sale at the Department of Culture, located in the building of El Posito de Velez-Malaga, and the Tourist Office of Torre del Mar.

You can also request more information via phone 667 389 530 or email [email protected]

