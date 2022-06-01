By Joshua Manning • 01 June 2022 • 15:05

WATCH: Fish and chips shop goes viral following unexplained TikTok trend Credit: Twitter @BinleyMegaChips

A fish and chip shops in Coventry, West Midlands, has become an overnight sensation, due to a viral TikTok video that has seen the chippy report record profits.

Fish and chip shop “Binley Mega Chippy” has gone viral on social media, thanks to a TikTok video singing a catchy jingle dedicated to the shop.

One such example of the trend was seen on a video posted on Twitter showing the huge queues that have since been seen at Binley Mega Chippy with the jingle playing over the footage.

“What is so special about #Binleymegachippy its just a normal chippy 😂” read the tweet.

What is so special about #Binleymegachippy its just a normal chippy 😂 pic.twitter.com/0w2IYUdxbG — Jake The Fatman (@thefatman6965) May 31, 2022

Credit: Twitter @thefatman6965

Avanti West Coast was one of many official Twitter accounts to jump on the chippy band wagon posting:

“BRB just updating our route map #BinleyMegaChippy,” alongside a picture of an “updated” route map.

BRB just updating our route map #BinleyMegaChippy pic.twitter.com/MeRqWlglml — Avanti West Coast (@AvantiWestCoast) May 31, 2022

Credit: Twitter @AvantiWestCoast

Binley Mega Chippy created an official Twitter account following their huge viral success, posting:

“Almost 200 followers one day thank you very much, very overwhelmed with this appreciate all support, no more tweets for tonight as too busy but will pick another 4 favourite jokes on here for tomorrow thank you goodnight.”

Almost 200 followers one day thank you very much, very overwhelmed with this appreciate all support, no more tweets for tonight as too busy but will pick another 4 favourite jokes on here for tomorrow thank you goodnight — Binley Mega Chippy (@BinleyMegaChips) May 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @BinleyMegaChips

Locals took to Twitter to express their delight as well as their confusion of the sudden fame of the local chippy with one Twitter user stating:

“The fact that the local chip shop is trending on Twitter is the weirdest thing I’ve seen all day.”

