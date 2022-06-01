Which autonomies have the most speed cameras in Spain?

By Chris King • 01 June 2022 • 2:31

Image of speed control sign. Credit: [email protected]

A study has revealed which autonomies of Spain have the most speed cameras on their roads.

According to a study by the Radar Observatory in Spain, where all the data on the different types of public speed cameras and sources of municipal jurisdiction information are collected, the number of speed cameras increased in Spain by 4 per cent during 2021, as reported this Tuesday, May 31, by larazon.es.

Specifically, the study reveals that Spain has increased the number of speed cameras by 4 per cent from January 2021 to January 2022. This represents a total of 2,640 speed cameras, but is a situation that can vary significantly before the arrival of summer, and the tax desire of some administrations. In fact, an increase of 10 per cent is anticipated during the year.

Catalonia, Andalucia, and Castilla y Leon are the three autonomous communities with the highest number of speed cameras according to the Radar Observatory in Spain. These communities have 660, 337, and 319 speed cameras respectively.

This number represents more than half of the total number of radars in the country. Madrid with 203, and the Basque Country with 202 complete the ‘top 5’ of the regions with the highest number of devices.

They are followed by Galicia (168), Comunidad Valenciana (156), Castilla La Mancha (118), and Aragon (108) as the Autonomous Communities with more than 100 radars. Following these are the Communities of Asturias (70), the Balearic Islands (58), the Canary Islands (56), Extremadura (55), and Navarra (55).

As well as the radar devices to control speed, there are now laws that seek to ‘contain’ speeds on Spanish roads and highways. The new Traffic Law, which came into force on March 21, was brought in with the DGT objective to reduce road accidents and preserve road safety.

Among other things, it includes sanctions of six licence points for using a mobile phone at the wheel, and four points for not using a seat belt, or exceeding the established speed limit when overtaking.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.