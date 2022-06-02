By Joshua Manning • 02 June 2022 • 14:07

81 migrants rescued from boats in Almeria waters by Guardia Civil Credit: Twitter @Equinac_org

The Red Cross in Almeria has provided humanitarian assistance to 81 migrants rescued from various boats intercepted in the last 24 hours along the provincial coastline by Guardia Civil patrol boats, as reported by Europa Press.

In total, immediate emergency response teams (ERIE) have been activated nine times in the port of the capital of Almeria to assist the rescued migrants, reported a spokesperson for the Red Cross.

The boats have been sighted in the last few hours by the Guardia Civil Maritime Service at various points along the east coast of the province, from the Cabo de Gata-Níjar natural park to Mojácar.

The news comes shortly after a total of five people were remanded in custody last month after being accused of trying to smuggle a total of 63 people into Spain by sea, receiving payment of an estimated €3,000 when they allegedly skippered a skiff from the coast of Algeria to Almería.

The main functions of the Guardia Civil’s Maritime Service include control over the anchoring of ships, monitoring the conditions of use of entry and exit channels for access to beaches, or the use of mooring points outside port areas, control of maritime transport, possible mass landings without prior authorisation, as well as the occupation of the public maritime domain or the proliferation of ‘party boats’ which negatively affect biodiversity.

