Almuñecar Department of Sports organises successful Puerto de la Ragua hike

By Tamsin Brown • 02 June 2022 • 14:42

The Almuñecar Department of Sports organised a successful Puerto de la Ragua hike. Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

Around 20 hikers participated in the walk in the area of Puerto de la Ragua, organised by the Department of Sports of the Almuñecar Town Hall.

On Sunday, May 22, about twenty hikers from Almuñecar enjoyed a magnificent day out in the area of Puerto de la Ragua, in the northern part of the Sierra Nevada Park. The hike was organised by the Department of Sports of the Almuñecar Town Hall.

The medium-difficulty route was about 15 kilometres in total and lasted approximately six hours. The hikers enjoyed the beautiful spring landscape and the good weather as they walked through the forests of the Sierra Nevada National Park.

The next hike offered by the Department of Sports (AMD) will be the last one before the summer break, on June 5. The ‘Silleta de Padul’ hiking trail takes approximately six hours and is of medium difficulty. It is in the southern part of the Sierra Nevada Natural Park and runs along the paths that were built for the planting of pine trees.

Those interested can call 958 88 31 42 for information and register as soon as possible at the Municipal Department of Sports, located in the Francisco Bonet Municipal Stadium.

