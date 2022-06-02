Benidorm’s New Creators Competition calls all young aspiring painters and sculptors

By Tamsin Brown • 02 June 2022 • 18:58

Benidorm's New Creators Competition is calling all young aspiring painters and sculptors. Image: Benidorm Town Hall

The New Creators Competition, held every year in Benidorm, is open to all young art lovers aged between 14 and 35.

The Department of Youth of the Town Hall of Benidorm has now opened registration for the 34th edition of its New Creators Competition (Concurso de Nuevos Creadores) in the categories of painting and sculpture. The competition, as every year, is open to young people between the ages of 14 and 35.

The rules state that the artworks submitted must be original and unpublished, and participants may freely choose their techniques, subject matter and dimensions. When submitted, paintings must be completely ready to be hung in the public exhibition to be held at the Town Hall’s Espai d’Art from January 23 to February 24 2023.

Each contestant may enter a maximum of two pieces of art, which must be submitted to the Department of Youth, accompanied by the artist’s information (name, surname, ID number, age, address, telephone number and title of the work). Works must be submitted by December 30 this year.

There will be a single prize of €1,000 for each category and the winning artworks will become the property of the Town Hall. There will also be a special prize for the best piece by an artist under 18 years of age.

More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/concejaliajuventud/.

