BREAKING: Spain scraps Covid passport for travellers from other EU countries

By Matthew Roscoe • 02 June 2022 • 10:40

AS of today, Thursday, June 2, Spain will no longer require travellers from other EU countries to present their Covid passports to enter the country.

The ruling, published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and recommended by the European Commission weeks ago, means that those travelling from countries within the EU will no longer need to present their Covid passport when entering Spain.

The Public Health Directorate of the Ministry of Health announced that all travel restrictions have been eliminated for those arriving from the EU and from Norway, Iceland and Switzerland as countries not associated with the Schengen Area.

However, some controls will remain in place, which were eased just a fortnight ago for travellers arriving in Spain from the rest of the world.

Since then, travellers are no longer obliged to present proof of being vaccinated against Covid, but they are required to present a PCR test or antigen test with negative results, with the only measure passengers may have to go through is the possibility of a health check on arrival, as reported by 20minutos.

“Persons arriving in Spain by air or sea from countries that do not belong to the European Union or are not considered Schengen associated countries may be subject to a health check at the first point of entry that will include, at least, taking their temperature, a documentary check and a visual check of their physical state,” the BOE read on Thursday, June 2.

Spain has almost completely eliminated the restrictions on travel after Spain’s Ministry of Health stated the decision was made because of the “improvement of the epidemiological situation” and comes after other “Member States no longer require travellers within the EU to present COVID certificates or impose other travel restrictions.”

The Ministry of Health noted that Spain has “high vaccination coverage rates, above the EU average, and a favourable health system” and therefore considers “it appropriate to eliminate travel restrictions” for people from EU countries and from Norway, Switzerland and Iceland.