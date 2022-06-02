Celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in Malaysia

By Anna Ellis • 02 June 2022 • 17:09

HM The Queen with Prince Louis. Credit: Royal Family Twitter

Malaysia starts June with major celebrations to mark HM Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and Her Majesty’s 96th birthday

In Malaysia, Rotary Malaysia District 3300 is organising a dinner event on 2 June to light the Platinum Jubilee Beacon in honour of The Queen’s 70-year reign and service. The Platinum Jubilee Beacon will join more than 2,800 Platinum Jubilee beacons to be lit across the world, according to the government website.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian British Society is holding its Platinum Jubilee Charity Golf Day, and members of the British armed forces based at Butterworth Airbase will hold a garden party with staff and families from all Five Power Defence Arrangements member nations. The British High Commission will be hosting an official reception later in the month.

His Excellency Charles Hay, the British High Commissioner to Malaysia, recounted that The Queen, in Her Majesty’s Accession Day message back in February, expressed hopes that the Jubilee celebrations would provide an opportunity to bring together families and friends, neighbours and communities. She also renewed the pledge she gave in 1947 to devote her life to service.

Hay said,

Throughout her 70-year reign, The Queen has been a symbol of continuity, the constant figure in an ever-changing Britain. Her unwavering devotion to service to the people in the UK and the Commonwealth has made her one of the most recognisable and respected persons in the world.

The Queen has visited Malaysia three times. She made her inaugural visit to Malaysia in 1972, attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Langkawi in 1989, and she attended the closing of the XVI Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

The High Commissioner will also be planting a tree at the High Commissioner’s Residence, to be part of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative as well as to create a physical legacy of the Jubilee celebration.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.