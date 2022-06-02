Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir prepares for spectacular Concert at the Cave

By Tamsin Brown • 02 June 2022 • 9:41

The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir is preparing for its spectacular Concert at the Cave. Image: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir

Tickets for the Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir’s popular Concert at the Cave in Benidoleig, Marina Alta, always sell fast.

Once again, this year the Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir will be performing their popular Concert at the Cave in Benidoleig, Marina Alta, on June 17 and 18.

The choir’s publicity officer, Vernon Pearce, said: “On a warm summer’s evening as the sun goes down, you can sit in the huge and wonderfully acoustic entrance to the Cueva de las Calaveras in Benidoleig, listening to the 30-strong choir singing songs such as Rhythm of Life, Bohemian Rhapsody and Bring Him Home, as well as classics such as Va Pensiero and the stirring Welsh hymn Men of Harlech. We are all looking forward to enjoying this unique experience to sing at the cave once again, this year in front of an audience of 200 with no Covid restrictions.”

Performances start at 8.30pm each evening. Tickets are priced at €12.50 and can only be booked and paid for online at www.costablancamalevoicechoir.com. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to book early as the concerts are always sold out.

