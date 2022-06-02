Costa Blanca’s Route 10 Pool Association seeks new teams for next league

By Tamsin Brown • 02 June 2022 • 15:51

Costa Blanca's Route 10 Pool Association is seeking new teams for its next league. Image: Route 10

Following a successful first season, Route 10 Pool Association is actively looking for new local teams to participate in its next season, which will start in September.

Route 10 Pool is a registered association of pool teams in Alfaz Del Pi. The group of players is diverse, with participation from men and women of all ages.

The end of the first season of the Route 10 Pool Association Winter 8 Ball Pool League 2021-2022 was celebrated with a special event on May 7 at Whiskey Joe’s in La Nucia, with a formal presentation where medals and trophies were handed out.

The pool league involves teams from local bars from Alfaz del Pi, Albir, Altea, Benidorm, La Nucia and the surrounding areas and is made up of Spanish, English, Dutch and Norwegian-speaking players. These teams all gathered at Whiskey Joe’s for the event.

Some 48 medals and trophies were handed out to the players for personal achievements and team performances. The highest-ranking 24 players of the season will now take part in a knockout competition to determine which six players will be sent to Barcelona to compete in the national competition.

Over the course of the day, the players and guests enjoyed a barbeque, entertainment and music on the large outdoor terrace as the sun shone down. The party continued until late in the evening and a great time was had by all. The Route 10 Pool Association wishes to thank all the venues and businesses that donated prizes for the raffle that has helped to raise funds for their next season.

The Route 10 Pool Association is actively looking for new local teams to join next winter’s league, which starts in September and will be held on Thursday evenings. This year there will also be a ladies’ league. They are also actively looking for local businesses to sponsor their teams.

For more information, visit www.route10pool.com or phone or WhatsApp on +34 965063299.

