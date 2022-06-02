By Joshua Manning • 02 June 2022 • 14:34

Covid-19 vaccine purchases continue despite 92.6% of Spain's population already vaccinated Credit: Creative Commons

Information on Covid-19 vaccinations made public by Spain’s Ministry of Health at a press conference revealed that more than 40 million people are fully vaccinated and more than 25 million have booster doses, of which 80 per cent are people over 40 years of age and 92 per cent over 60.

Spain’s Ministry of Health shared snippets of the press briefing on Covid-19 vaccinations, on their official Twitter account:

“📽️ @CarolinaDarias 👉 We continue to closely monitor the #COVID19 pandemic by monitoring the data and focusing on the most vulnerable groups. 🔊 The surveillance and control structures put in place during the pandemic will remain operational.

📽️ @CarolinaDarias 👉Seguimos vigilando muy de cerca la pandemia #COVID19 monitorizando los datos y focalizándolo en los colectivos más vulnerables 🔊 Las estructuras de vigilancia y control puestas en marcha durante la pandemia se mantendrán operativas. pic.twitter.com/Er5eOIwODk — Ministerio de Sanidad (@sanidadgob) June 2, 2022

Credit: Twitter @sanidadgob

Carolina Darias, the Minister of Health continued:

“The surveillance and control structures put in place during the pandemic will remain operational. In parallel, work is underway to implement sentinel surveillance of mild acute respiratory infections (ARI) in primary care and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) in hospital care throughout the country by the end of the 2023 quarter.”

The Minister added that Spain will reportedly allocate 200 million dollars to the donation of 30 million additional vaccines, which will be added to the 70 million doses already promised to COVAX.

The Minister of Health also acknowledged the work of Spain’s National health professionals and all public servants who contributed to safeguarding the health of citizens in the face of Covid-19.

