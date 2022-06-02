Dénia opts for people safety and sustainable energy sources

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 June 2022 • 22:23
Dénia opts for people safety and sustainability on its roads
Image: Denia City Council
The council said on June 2 that to improve the safety of people the council has opted to install new vertical traffic signs on pedestrian crossings that come with their own lighting system, making use of solar panels for power. The new LED signs are said to be brighter, more visible and have a longer life, and as they are sutainable through their own power sources they are cheaper to maintain.
Accompanying the new pedestrian crossing signs is a reduction in the speed limit between the port and Avinguda de Alicante, and between Carrer de Patricio Ferrándiz and Ronda de les Muralles. The new 20 km/h speed limit will according to the council improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists using the area.
That area will see increased use of cyclist lanes as the council looks to encourage the use of sustainable modes of transport.
Javier Scotto, Councillor for Citizen Security, said that: “The vertical speed moderation signalling in 26 streets in this 20 km/h zone has been completed. Signs have been installed to warn you when entering a limited speed lane, as well signs indicating that the speed limit restriction is ending.”
He added that: “Signs will be installed at the midpoint of all streets to remind drivers of the speed restrictions, as the city looks to make the city safer for people and to increase the city’s use of sustainable energy sources.”
