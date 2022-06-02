Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude felt in several Malaga provinces

By Chris King • 02 June 2022 • 19:59

Map from IGN showing the location of the earthquake. Credit: [email protected]_Sismologia

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude in the Morrocan region of Annual was felt in several provinces of Malaga.

According to information provided by the National Geographic Institute (IGN), an earthquake was registered this afternoon, Thursday, June 2, in Morocco. It had its epicentre in the northeastern town of Anoual, at a depth of 19km.

Recorded at around 2:55pm, the quake had originally been registered as being of 4.0 magnitude on the Richter scale. It was later recalculated to have been stronger, at 4.4, according to malagahoy.es.

Residents reported feeling the tremor in the Spanish enclave of Melilla, and in several municipalities in the provinces of Malaga and Cadiz. The movement was felt at intensity III in Melilla, as well as in the Guadalmar area of ​​Malaga, along with the towns of Velez-Malaga, Cala del Moral, Rincon de la Victoria, Torre del Mar, and Torrox .

Movement of intensity II was also recorded in Malaga capital and Algarrobo, as well as in the Cadiz municipality of Barbate.

This new earthquake is added to others that, in previous days, have also been clearly perceived in Melilla and some also on the Andalucian coast. Last Sunday, May 29, two earthquakes were recorded in the Malaga municipality of Casabermeja.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.