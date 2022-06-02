By Matthew Roscoe • 02 June 2022 • 14:08

BREAKING: Huge explosion rocks seaport in Russian-controlled Berdyansk. Image: @antiputler_news/ Twitter

UNVERIFIED footage is circulating on social media reportedly showing Russian military cargo being destroyed by Ukraine partisans in Berdyansk on Thursday, June 2.

Unconfirmed reports have suggested that an explosion at a seaport in Russian-controlled Berdyansk occurred this afternoon (Thursday, June 2), although the local authority has not confirmed them.

Mixed reports suggest that the footage being shared online could potentially be from March 2022 when a Russian Navy landing ship was blown up and sunk, while others have said that a “local engineering service of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation” is using explosives “to clear the objects of the Berdyansk port ahead of the arrival of civilian ships.”

Per sources a #Russian Military Cargo has been destroyed by #Ukraine partisans in Berdyansk pic.twitter.com/EwLdcWDUTv — RoINTEL (@RoINTEL) June 2, 2022

On Thursday, March 24, the Ukrainian port city of Berdyansk, located off the coast of the Sea of Azov, was again rocked by huge explosions. Videos online at the time showed the area on fire with early reports suggesting that a Russian Navy landing ship had been sunk.

These reports were later revealed to be true after Ukraine’s navy confirmed they had hit and sunk Russian supply ship and landing vessel, The Orsk.

Prior to The Orsk being sunk, Russian state TV reported the vessel would be the first to enter the port of Berdyansk as way of replenishing the armaments of Russian troops.