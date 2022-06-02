By Matthew Roscoe • 02 June 2022 • 14:08
BREAKING: Huge explosion rocks seaport in Russian-controlled Berdyansk. Image: @antiputler_news/ Twitter
Unconfirmed reports have suggested that an explosion at a seaport in Russian-controlled Berdyansk occurred this afternoon (Thursday, June 2), although the local authority has not confirmed them.
#Бердянск, дымок после хлопка https://t.co/1Dxkz6kRXj
— Necro Mancer (@666_mancer) June 2, 2022
#Бердянск, дымок после хлопка https://t.co/1Dxkz6kRXj
— Necro Mancer (@666_mancer) June 2, 2022
Mixed reports suggest that the footage being shared online could potentially be from March 2022 when a Russian Navy landing ship was blown up and sunk, while others have said that a “local engineering service of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation” is using explosives “to clear the objects of the Berdyansk port ahead of the arrival of civilian ships.”
Per sources a #Russian Military Cargo has been destroyed by #Ukraine partisans in Berdyansk pic.twitter.com/EwLdcWDUTv
— RoINTEL (@RoINTEL) June 2, 2022
Per sources a #Russian Military Cargo has been destroyed by #Ukraine partisans in Berdyansk pic.twitter.com/EwLdcWDUTv
— RoINTEL (@RoINTEL) June 2, 2022
On Thursday, March 24, the Ukrainian port city of Berdyansk, located off the coast of the Sea of Azov, was again rocked by huge explosions. Videos online at the time showed the area on fire with early reports suggesting that a Russian Navy landing ship had been sunk.
These reports were later revealed to be true after Ukraine’s navy confirmed they had hit and sunk Russian supply ship and landing vessel, The Orsk.
Prior to The Orsk being sunk, Russian state TV reported the vessel would be the first to enter the port of Berdyansk as way of replenishing the armaments of Russian troops.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.