Forest fire in Granada’s Cerro de San Miguel finally extinguished

02 June 2022

Image of Plan Infoca firefighters battling the blaze in Cerro de San Miguel. Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA

Firefighters in Granada province have finally extinguished the forest fire that had been burning for the last five days.

As reported on its Twitter profile today, Thursday, June 2, by the Forest Fire Extinction Service of Andalucia (Infoca Plan), the forest fire in Granada’s Sacromonte region of Cerro de San Miguel, has finally been extinguished.

Firefighting crews had been battling the blaze since 5pm last Sunday, May 29. It is estimated to have destroyed approximately 172 hectares of forest area. This total includes around 46 hectares of trees, and the remainder is scrubland, according to granadadigital.es.

Plan Infoca had announced on Monday, May 30, that the fire had been brought under control, but work still continued until late on Tuesday, May 31. A young couple who had been observed having a barbecue in the area were detained by the police on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of starting the blaze.

Granada City Council yesterday, Wednesday, June 1, announced its intention to reforest the area surrounding the San Miguel mountain, in a joint effort with the Plant-for-the-Planet Foundation.

The fire ravaged an area close to the historic Sacromonte Abbey that had previously been planted on land ceded to the Green Belt project by the Sacromonte Abbey Foundation.

___________________________________________________________

