Good news for the Club de Rugby de La Vila (Alicante)

02 June 2022

RUGBY SIDE: Villajoyosa’ mayor congratulated the players of Club de Rugby La Vila Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

CLUB DE RUGBY DE LA VILA will stay in Spain’s Division de Honor (Honour Division) next season.

The Division de Honor is Spain’s top-level professional men’s rugby union competition, organised by the Federación Española de Rugby (Spanish Rugby Federation) and currently consisting of 12 teams.

The news came after the Federation decided to demote the Alcobendas side from Madrid owing to an administrative error on the part of one of its players.

This completely changed the classification table, as Villajoyosa side moved up one place and as a result will not have to take part in this season’s play-off.

Villajoyosa’s mayor Vicente Verdu congratulated the local team on remaining in what he described as a very difficult competition.

“This is an important landmark for this sport in Villajoyosa, linking the town’s name to sporting victories,” Verdu said.

Adding his congratulations, Villajoyosa’s Sports councillor Jose Ramon Ucles revealed that the El Pantano stadium would have a real grass rugby pitch next season.

“A perfectly cared-for pitch is vitally important for the town hall and the rugby club’s different categories with a view for new Honour Division successes next season,” Ucles said.

