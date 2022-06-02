By Matthew Roscoe • 02 June 2022 • 9:35
"Happy Platinum Jubilee, Your Majesty!", well-wishers give thanks to The Queen. Image: UK Gov
Well-wishers from all over the world have taken to social media on Thursday, June 2 to pay tribute to The Queen as she celebrates her platinum jubilee.
Outspoken TV host Piers Morgan said on Twitter: “Happy Platinum Jubilee, Your Majesty! I’m honoured to remain your humble & (occasionally) obedient servant. What a reign, what a magnificent lady.”
Happy Platinum Jubilee, Your Majesty! I’m honoured to remain your humble & (occasionally) obedient servant. What a reign, what a magnificent lady. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/VyDu9LIxeK
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 2, 2022
President of France left a video message for her Majesty via Twitter.
Madame, Your Majesty, pic.twitter.com/NIKB7wNTBy
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 2, 2022
Benedict Rogers wrote: “And so we begin four days of celebration of and tribute to the longest serving monarch ever, and the greatest, most remarkable, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Thank you, Your Majesty, for your incredible example of devoted public service Happy Platinum Jubilee.”
And so we begin four days of celebration of and tribute to the longest serving monarch ever, and the greatest, most remarkable, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Thank you, Your Majesty, for your incredible example of devoted public service
Happy #PlatinumJubilee https://t.co/yaSrJadKGQ
— Benedict Rogers 羅傑斯 (@benedictrogers) June 2, 2022
Philip Ingram MBE said: “26 years ago today I was honoured and privileged to be in Her Majesty’s Birthday Honours list and be awarded the MBE – many congratulations to all those on today’s list and a very happy birthday Your Majesty, ma’am.”
26 years ago today I was honoured and privileged to be in Her Majesty’s Birthday Honours list and be awarded the MBE – many congratulations to all those on todays list and a very happy birthday Your Majesty, ma’am #HM70 pic.twitter.com/4MqV4IGBFz
— Philip Ingram MBE 🇺🇦 (@PhilipIngMBE) June 2, 2022
On June 2, 1953, the world stopped to watch the coronation of Her Majesty The Queen. She said: “Throughout all my life and with all my heart I shall strive to be worthy of your trust.”
In a tweet from the Royal Family, they announced they would be looking “back on Her Majesty’s life of service from her time as a young Princess supporting the war effort to her extraordinary commitment to her role as Monarch.”
👑 On the first day of the #PlatinumJubilee weekend and the anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation, we look back on Her Majesty’s life of service from her time as a young Princess supporting the war effort to her extraordinary commitment to her role as Monarch. pic.twitter.com/aZ3jMT1AlS
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 2, 2022
British ex-pats in Spain are also joining in the celebration, with British bars in the Alicante town of Gran Alacant preparing for a weekend of fun and festivities.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories
