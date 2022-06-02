By Joshua Manning • 02 June 2022 • 13:16

Harry and Meghan nowhere to be seen as Platinum jubilee celebrations begin Credit @RoyalFamily

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly gathered in London on Thursday, June, 2, with Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the Royal Family in preparation for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, however as of yet they have not been seen on the televised events.

Harry and Meghan were said to have arrived for the Jubilee celebrations, discreetly by car at Horse Guards Parade in London, accompanied by their children, yet not enjoying the luxury of horse-drawn carriages, experienced by other members of the Royal Family.

William and Kate’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were all treated to royal carriages, arriving alongside their mother and step-grandmother, Camilla.

George was later seen on the Major General’s Office’s balcony but Harry and Meghan, as well as their children where not seen.

“The view from the roof#PlatinumJubilee” read a tweet posted by the Royal Family’s Twitter account showing the crowd gathered for the upcoming celebrations.

“Members of The Royal Family depart Buckingham Palace as they travel towards Horse Guards Parade for Trooping the Colour. #PlatinumJubilee #HM70,”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has already seen four male protestors were tackled to the floor by police after breaking through barriers at The Mall ahead of the Queen’s guard ahead of the Trooping of the Colour jubilee ceremony.

