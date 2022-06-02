Hit and run driver mows down elderly couple in Castellar, Valencia

By Chris King • 02 June 2022 • 20:31

Image of two Valencian Local Police officers. image: Policia Local Valencia.

Police have arrested a hit-and-run driver who knocked down two elderly men in the town of Castellar, Valencia.

A 24-year-old man was arrested yesterday, Wednesday, June 1, in the district of Castellar in Valencia, after a hit-and-run incident in which he drove over an elderly couple in his vehicle and subsequently fled the scene.

Officers from the Valencia Local Police eventually detained the suspect, in collaboration with the Guardia Civil, Local Police officers from the town of Alfafar.

As reported to levante-emv.com by sources from the Valencia Local Police, the incident occurred at around 8:45pm when the driver of a Mercedes car ran over two elderly men in Castellar. The driver immediately took off, leaving behind the two men he had run into, one of who was badly injured.

In the escape, his vehicle lost part of a rear-view mirror, which turned out to be key evidence. After alerting the various security forces of the region, the car was finally located parked in the municipality of Alfafar.

The suspect was identified while driving the car this afternoon, Thursday, June 2, by officers from the Judicial Traffic Police of the Local Police of Valencia. After performing the corresponding tests, he also reportedly tested positive for cannabis and cocaine.

After the incident, an ambulance transferred the seriously injured man to the Hospital La Fe de Valencia, where he is reported to be struggling between life and death.

For more Valencian Community news: https://www.euroweeklynews.com/news/spain/valencia-news

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.