Hit and run driver mows down elderly couple in Castellar, Valencia

By Chris King • 02 June 2022 • 20:31
Image of two Valencian Local Police officers.
image: Policia Local Valencia.
A 24-year-old man was arrested yesterday, Wednesday, June 1, in the district of Castellar in Valencia, after a hit-and-run incident in which he drove over an elderly couple in his vehicle and subsequently fled the scene.
Officers from the Valencia Local Police eventually detained the suspect, in collaboration with the Guardia Civil, Local Police officers from the town of Alfafar.
As reported to levante-emv.com by sources from the Valencia Local Police, the incident occurred at around 8:45pm when the driver of a Mercedes car ran over two elderly men in Castellar. The driver immediately took off, leaving behind the two men he had run into, one of who was badly injured.
In the escape, his vehicle lost part of a rear-view mirror, which turned out to be key evidence. After alerting the various security forces of the region, the car was finally located parked in the municipality of Alfafar.
The suspect was identified while driving the car this afternoon, Thursday, June 2, by officers from the Judicial Traffic Police of the Local Police of Valencia. After performing the corresponding tests, he also reportedly tested positive for cannabis and cocaine.
After the incident, an ambulance transferred the seriously injured man to the Hospital La Fe de Valencia, where he is reported to be struggling between life and death.
For more Valencian Community news: https://www.euroweeklynews.com/news/spain/valencia-news
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.