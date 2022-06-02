Huge clean-up operation on Malaga’s beaches retrieves 890 kilos of waste

By Tamsin Brown • 02 June 2022 • 14:34

A huge clean-up operation on Malaga's beaches has retrieved 890 kilos of waste. Image: Malaga Provincial Council

A total of 890 kilos of waste has been removed from various beaches in the province of Malaga, Andalucia, thanks to a recent mass clean-up campaign.

The Malaga Provincial Council has completed four clean-up campaigns on beaches as part of its Zero Waste, Zero Plastics programme, and 890 kilos of waste were removed from the coast.

In Manilva, 96.5 kilos were collected, including 69 kilos of recyclable plastics; 10 kilos of glass; five kilos of nets; two kilos of metal and 10.5 kilos of other materials. In Benajarafe, 333 kilos were collected, with 25.2 kilos of recyclable packaging; 4.7 kilos of glass and 303.1 kilos of miscellaneous waste. At Sacaba Beach in Malaga, 402.5 kilos of waste were collected, with 118 kilos of glass; 81.5 kilos of recyclable packaging; four kilos of cardboard and 199 kilos of miscellaneous waste. In Nerja, 58.2 kilos were collected, with 2.5 kilos of metal; two kilos of recyclable plastics, one kilo of glass and 53.2 kilos of building rubble.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.