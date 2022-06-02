By Anna Ellis • 02 June 2022 • 16:33

Rage Against The Machine. Headlining Act. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Malaga: Andalusía Big Festival – tickets now on sale

The final lineup has now been confirmed and tickets go on sale today, Thursday June 2

Andalucia Big Festival is part of the Andalusia Big project, which has the collaboration of the Ministry of Tourism of the Andalusian Government and seeks “to be the largest cultural meeting of Andalusia.

Two other major events are included: Andalusia Live, a series of free concerts that will take place in the different provinces of Andalusia the weeks prior to the festival and Andalusia Music Forum, the meeting for music industry professionals.”

Big names appearing at the Festival include Rage Against the Machine, Muse, Jamiroquai, 091, Aurora, Biffy Clyro, Ghouljaboy, Glass Animals, GOA, Gus, Dapperton, Javypablo, Kevin Morby, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Life, Los Planetas, Los Zigarros, Lucy Dacus, Michael Kiwanuka, Montell Fish, Morgan.

Not forgetting: Niña Coyote, Chico Tornado, Nova Twins, Paolo Nutini, Run, The Jewels, Sports Team, Stereophonics, Sylvie Kreusch, The Dip, Vetusta Morla, Wargasm, Yard Act.

The festival will take place at Sacaba Beach in Malaga, Spain from September 8 to September 10.

For 3 days in September, this new event will be a showcase of musical talent to put the icing on the cake of a perfect summer on the coast of southern Spain.

A press release from the festival noted: “We want to end the summer and festival season with a bang! and we can’t think of a better way to do it than in Malaga, at the beach with an amazing line-up of national and international bands!”

Day tickets go on sale today, Thursday June 2. Tickets start at €69 euros. General tickets for the three-day festival are still available for €125.

For more information head to: www.andaluciabigtickets.com

