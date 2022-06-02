Meghan Markle entertains the royal children at Trooping the Colour

By Anna Ellis • 02 June 2022 • 14:10

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 3.0

Looking stunning in a navy dress and a rather large hat the Duchess of Sussex made her first royal appearance in two years

40-year-old Meghan Markle alongside her 37-year-old husband Prince Harry joined other royals to watch the magnificent military event this afternoon, according to the Daily Mail.

Meghan, joined by her two children, three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet, has travelled to the UK from her home in Montecito, in the US, to join HM Queen Elizabeth in her Jubilee celebrations.

The mother of two has been spotted entertaining Mike and Zara Tindall’s daughters, eight-year-old Mia and three-year-old Lena alongside the children of Peter Phillips, 11-year-old Savannah and 10-year-old Isla.

Standing next to a window, Meghan managed to put on a rather animated display that happened to be captured by the cameras below.

The Sussexes there were also joined by Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack and Anne’s children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, and their families.

The group did not include the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge or Princess Royal. Her Majesty remained at Buckingham Palace where she took the returning cavalry’s salute from the balcony there.

Prince Andrew will not make an appearance and has been entirely cut out of proceedings.

